Morant (ankle) has been downgraded to doubtful for Wednesday's game against Minnesota.

After tweaking his ankle Monday against the Clippers, Morant was initially carrying a questionable tag. It's now looking like the Grizzlies will hold him out, however, but that's not a huge surprise given his durability concerns. With Morant likely to be sidelined, the Grizzlies will likely lean on Vince Williams, Jaylen Wells and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope with Cam Spencer (personal) also out.

