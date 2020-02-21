Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Drops 19 in loss
Morant scored 19 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT) and added one rebound and two assists in 30 minutes during Thursday's 129-125 loss to Sacramento.
Morant was Memphis' second-leading scorer on the evening but didn't contribute much else in the way of stats. The 20-year-old also had a team-high five turnovers in the contest. He's scored at least 19 in three-straight games and has a chance to extend that streak Friday against the Lakers.
