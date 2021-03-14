Morant had 22 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven assists and a steal in Sunday's loss to the Thunder.

Morant was the lone Grizzlies player to reach 20 points on an afternoon when Memphis shot 51.1 percent as a team. Morant has now topped 20 points in four of his last five games -- a span that includes a pair of 35-point efforts.