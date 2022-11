Morant tallied 30 points (10-24 FG, 5-12 3PT, 5-9 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block in 35 minutes Monday night against Boston.

Morant turned in another strong performance and flirted with a triple-double in a 109-106 loss to the Celtics. He's scored 20 or more points in nine of his 10 games so far this season and is averaging 5.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists over that stretch.