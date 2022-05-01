Morant produced 34 points (14-31 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 117-116 loss to the Warriors.

It was an overall up-and-down game for the Grizzlies' offense, as they shot just 43.2 percent as a team and committed 14 turnovers, but Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. (33 points) combined for 67 points and a number of big-time shots down the stretch. While Morant's running layup attempt caromed off the rim as time expired, the newly minted Most Improved Player had another monster statistical game. He fell one rebound short of a triple-double and drilled as many three-pointers (four) as he hit during the Grizzlies' entire Round 1 series against Minnesota (4-20 3Pt). Dating back to Game 2 of that series, Morant has posted at least nine assists and at least eight rebounds in each of his last six games.