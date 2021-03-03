Morant went for 35 points (11-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 11-14 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes Tuesday in the Grizzlies' 125-111 win over the Wizards.

Morant has struggled shooting in his prior two games as he totaled just 26 points on 9-for-28 shooting before breaking out of his slump Tuesday. His 35 points were the most he's scored since a 44-point performance on opening night. Morant also managed to hit double figures in assists for the first time since Feb. 17. Making an impact on both ends of the court, he's swiped at least one pass in seven of eight games, including three straight.