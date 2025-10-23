default-cbs-image
Morant generated 35 points (13-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal during 29 minutes of Wednesday's 128-122 win over New Orleans.

Morant started the 2025-26 season on a high note, delivering a game-high 35 points while shooting 65 percent from the field. The 26-year-old guard scored 35 or more points in just three of his 50 regular-season appearances last season, and he attempted 22 or more field goals in each contest. Morant looks to be completely over the ankle injury he suffered in early October.

