Morant scored 44 points (18-27 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-8 FG), nine assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block in 35 minutes of Wednesday's 131-119 loss to the Spurs.
Morant leads the league in scoring through one game, but unfortunately, it wasn't enough for the victory. Nevertheless, the figure represents a new career-high for the 21-year-old, and he'll try to keep it up Saturday against Atlanta.
