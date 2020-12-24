Morant scored 44 points (18-27 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-8 FG), nine assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block in 35 minutes of Wednesday's 131-119 loss to the Spurs.

Morant leads the league in scoring through one game, but unfortunately, it wasn't enough for the victory. Nevertheless, the figure represents a new career-high for the 21-year-old, and he'll try to keep it up Saturday against Atlanta.