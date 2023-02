Morant accumulated 25 points (9-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-11 FT), six rebounds and seven assists over 34 minutes during Sunday's 119-109 loss to Boston.

While Morant led all scorers in the game, eight different Boston players scored in double digits to hand Memphis the loss. The fourth-year guard has scored more than 20 points in 18 straight games, a stretch dating back to late December and during which Morant is averaging 28.6 points, 8.5 assists, 5.4 boards, 1.7 threes and 1.1 steals.