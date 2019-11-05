Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Efficient in 23-point outing
Morant supplied 23 points (10-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes Monday in the Grizzlies' 107-100 loss to the Rockets.
While it's somewhat curious that coach Taylor Jenkins kept Morant under 30 minutes on a night he was cooking from the field, it didn't stop the rookie from turning in another impressive stat line. Though Morant loses value in nine-category leagues due to his high turnover rate (4.5 per game), the point guard has been a top-50 player on a per-game basis in eight-category formats thus far. Unless his minutes pick up, however, Morant may struggle to stick at that level. He's not likely to sustain his 53.4 percent mark from the field and 50 percent mark from three-point range for the balance of the season.
