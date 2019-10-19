Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Ends preseason strongly
Morant produced 16 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), six assists, five rebounds, and two blocks in 25 minutes during Friday's 104-91 preseason loss to the Spurs.
Morant rounded out his first NBA preseason with another impressive performance, handing out six assists to go with 16 points. His shooting is going to be an issue, both from the perimeter and the charity stripe, however, he should be able to fill it up in other categories. Morant will have his bad nights but given the upside, should be drafted in the middle rounds of most formats.
