Morant totaled 34 points (12-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-15 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 loss to the Kings.

Morant shot the ball well in this one and continues to put up impressive numbers on the boards, securing 22 total rebounds over his last three matchups. The point guard has been dominant over the first month or so of the 2022-23 campaign and is averaging 28.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.1 steals (15 games).