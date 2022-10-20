Morant finished with 34 points (11-24 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 9-11 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and one block over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 115-112 overtime win over New York.

The 23-year-old point guard was a one-man highlight reel once again to begin his fourth NBA campaign, leading all scorers on the night while also leading the Grizzlies in assists. Morant averaged a career-high 27.4 points per game last season, and he could push that number even higher in 2022-23 as he learns to get to the free-throw line with greater frequency.