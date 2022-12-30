Morant totaled 19 points (9-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, 17 assists and one block in 36 minutes during Thursday's 119-106 win over the Raptors.

Morant struggled a bit with his shot and needed 19 shots to score 19 points, but he was magnificent as a passer and notched a season-best mark in the assists category. He's dished out 10 or more assists in seven of his last 10 games, so these displays aren't really eye-popping, and he remains the go-to figure for the Grizzlies on offense. During that 10-game stretch, he's averaging 24.1 points and 9.7 assists per contest.