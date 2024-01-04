Morant twisted his and limped to the locker room before returning to Wednesday's game versus the Raptors, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Morant tweaked his ankle in the second quarter of Wednesday's contest but returned shortly after. The star point guard has now left back-to-back games with injuries before ultimately returning to the court.
