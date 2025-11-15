Morant (undisclosed) exited to the locker room in the first quarter of Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Morant checked out of the game with 6:01 remaining in the opening quarter, and it's unclear why he headed back to the locker room. If the star point guard is unable to return, Cam Spencer and Vince Williams are candidates for increased minutes the rest of the way.