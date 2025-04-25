Morant exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent left hip injury in the second quarter of Thursday's Game 3 against the Thunder, Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian reports.

Morant was undercut by an opposing player on a dunk attempt at the 3:15 mark of the second quarter and stayed down for an extended period. On the bright side, the superstar point guard was able to shoot his free throws before heading back to the locker room. If Morant is unable to return, Scotty Pippen and Luke Kennard are candidates for a bump in minutes.