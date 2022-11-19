Morant exited Friday's 121-110 victory over the Thunder early after suffering an ankle injury, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Morant sustained the injury late in the fourth quarter. It is unclear how severe it is, but coach Taylor Jenkins indicated the team will provide an update Saturday morning. The star point guard accumulated 19 points (7-10 FG, 5-7 3PT), seven rebounds 11 assists and one block across 32 minutes before exiting. With Desond Bane (toe) already sidelined, the Grizzlies' backcourt would be streched thing if he is forced to miss time.