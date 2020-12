Morant rolled his left ankle in Monday's matchup with the Nets and needed a wheelchair to help him off the court, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Morant is certainly done for the night, but the extent of the injury is unknown at this time. He had recorded seven points (2-7 FG, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and three assists across 13 minutes prior to exiting. Expect Tyus Jones and Grayson Allen to handle the majority of point guard duties in his absence.