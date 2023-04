Head coach Taylor Jenkins said Morant (hand) participated in Friday's non-contact practice and expects the point guard to be listed as questionable for Saturday's Game 3 against the Lakers, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.

Morant aggravated an injury in his hand during the Grizzlies' Game 1 loss and was eventually ruled out for Game 2 after being dubbed a game-time decision. If the All-Star remains sidelined for Game 3, Tyus Jones would presumably draw another start at point guard.