Morant (hip) is officially listed as questionable, but head coach Taylor Jenkins said the star point guard is expected to play in Monday's matchup against the Suns, Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian reports.

Morant will be available for a third straight contest following a two-game absence due to a thigh issue. Over his past two appearances, the MVP candidate has averaged 30.5 points, 7.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 28.5 minutes. He figures to see a similar workload against a depleted Phoenix squad.