Morant (suspension) is expected to play Tuesday against the Pelicans, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Appeal reports.

Morant will remain out for Monday's game in Oklahoma City, which will be Memphis' 25th game of the season. The point guard is eligible to return Tuesday, and it appears he'll be full go right away. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will reportedly have a 1-on-1 meeting with Morant, but the former said the latter has "complied with everything he's been asked to do" during the program Morant had to participate in as part of his suspension. There also shouldn't be concerns about Morant's conditioning, as he's been practicing with the team. The Grizzlies are just 6-18, so they'll need Morant at his best right away if they're going to get back into the playoff race.