Coach Taylor Jenkins said he anticipates Morant (thigh) being able to play in Wednesday's game versus Orlando, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Morant sat out the first leg of Memphis' back-to-back Tuesday with a thigh injury but should be good to go against the Magic. The star point guard will likely replace Tyus Jones in the starting lineup.
