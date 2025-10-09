Morant (ankle) expects to be ready for Opening Night, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Morant scoffed at the idea that he won't be healthy in time for the start of the regular season, which is an encouraging sign. The star guard will still be evaluated on a week-to-week basis up until the Oct. 22 season opener against the Pelicans, but it appears as though he'll be ready to roll by then. If not, Ty Jerome and Scotty Pippen will likely share the minutes at point guard.