Morant amassed 47 points (15-31 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 12-13 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals across 41 minutes during Tuesday's 106-101 win over the Warriors.

The league's Most Improved Player was brilliant in the Game 2 victory, and drained Memphis' last 15 points to put the Grizzlies ahead for good. With his second outing of 45-plus points during the playoffs, Morant joined rarified air as the third player in NBA history to have more than one 45-point game in the postseason before the age of 23, an honor only shared with LeBron James and Kobe Bryant. Morant recorded his second-highest shot volume of the season (31) and converted 48.3 percent of his shot attempts.