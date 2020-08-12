Morant totaled 26 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 11-15 FT), 13 assists, four rebounds, two blocked shots and a steal across 42 minutes in Tuesday's 122-107 loss to the Celtics.

Morant's 13 dimes marked his best assist total of bubble play as well as his highest scoring total. Despite his brilliant play, the Grizzlies have been snakebit in Orlando and are now in jeopardy of missing the playoffs. There may be a silver lining against the Bucks on Thursday in a make-or-break game as the Bucks may elect to rest several players. Morant and his fellow starters will almost assuredly play their normal workload as they try to sneak into the playoff bracket.