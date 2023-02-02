Morant closed with 32 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 13-18 FT), nine rebounds, 12 assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 122-112 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The fourth-year superstar came just one board short of his sixth triple-double of the season, and the 10th of his career. Morant missed a few games in January due to minor injuries but he's been electric when on the court, scoring 20 or more points in 14 straight games dating back to New Year's Eve and averaging 33.0 points, 8.7 assists, 4.9 rebounds, 1.6 threes and 1.0 steals over that stretch.