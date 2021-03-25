Morant had 11 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven assists, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 31 minutes in Wednesday's win at Oklahoma City.

Morant had another rough night from the field, but that is becoming a frustrating tendency for the speedy point guard -- he has now shot under the 40 percent threshold in four of his last six games. He still found a way to contribute across the board while scoring in double digits for the 11th straight game, so he remains highly productive, but his shooting woes are slightly limiting his value of late.