Morant had 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and four steals in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 104-96 win over the Nuggets.

The rookie point guard has settled himself as a top-notch playmaking threat, as he has dished out seven or more assists in all but one of his last 15 outings, and he has supplemented that with 16.7 points per game and a stellar 52.7 percent from the field during that stretch. Until further notice, expect Morant to remain as Memphis' main scoring and playmaking threat as he continues to impress in his first year in The Association.