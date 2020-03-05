Morant notched 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 118-79 win at Brooklyn.

Morant failed to top the 15-point mark for the second straight game, but the rookie point guard does enough across the board to remain relevant even when he's not scoring. The Murray State product has dished out five or more assists in five straight games, and he is averaging 8.8 dimes per game during that span.