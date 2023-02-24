Morant ended Thursday's 110-105 loss to Philadelphia with 15 points (3-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-10 FT), three rebounds, five assists and two steals over 32 minutes.

Morant was ice cold from the jump Thursday, but he was able to somewhat salvage his production by getting to the free-throw line 10 times. His poor shooting wasn't a concern for most of the game, as Memphis lead the majority of the way, but a furious comeback helped propel the Sixers to a last-second win, magnifying Morant's off night. The last time Morant had a game this bad (Dec. 17 versus OKC), he bounced back with a 35-point, 10-assist double-double, so fantasy managers can cautiously expect the dynamic point guard to look more like himself moving forward.