Morant logged 32 points (13-22 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Saturday's 116-101 victory over the Pelicans.

Morant dominated in Saturday's victory, scoring a game-high 32 points on 13-of-22 shooting. He was forced to the locker room after taking a hard fall but was able to return quickly. The Grizzlies are flying high right, with much of their success due to Morant's spectacular play. They are scheduled to face the Kings on Sunday -- while Morant is a noted fast healer, managers will want to keep an eye on the injury report, just in case his hip issue flares up overnight.