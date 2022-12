Morant (thigh) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice session, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Morant was unavailable Monday against Atlanta due to a thigh injury, but he's trending toward returning to action after a one-game absence. He's posted double-doubles in each of his last three appearances, averaging 24.7 points, 11.0 assists and 8.0 rebounds in 32.7 minutes per game during that time.