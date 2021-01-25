Morant and the Grizzlies won't play Wednesday against the Bulls since the game was postponed, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The Grizzlies have been unable to take the court recently due to COVID-19 issues within the organization, and the team will be sidelined for a fifth straight game Wednesday. The team's next scheduled game is Saturday against the Spurs.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Next three games postponed•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Wednesday's game postponed•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Records double-double in win•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Produces 17 points in return•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Making return Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Will be game-time call•