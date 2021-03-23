Morant scored 29 points (12-25 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT) with nine assists and five rebounds in a 132-126 victory over the Celtics on Monday.

After failing to score 20 points in four consecutive games, Morant was able to drop a game-high 29 in the Grizzlies' overtime win Monday. The guard was particularly impressive in the second half and in overtime by leading his team with 17 points across those periods. Despite Morant's recent scoring slump, he is still averaging 19.6 points and 7.5 assists per game, both of which are career highs.