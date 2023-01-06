Morant registered 32 points (13-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 123-115 win over the Magic.

Morant was efficient in the first half with 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field to go along with four assists and three rebounds. The Grizzlies point guard turned things up a notch in the second half, however, knocking down eight of 12 field goal attempts for another 21 points to lead all players with 32 on the night. Morant has now reached the 30-point mark in five of his last seven games, shooting 51.6 percent from the field over that stretch.