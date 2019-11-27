Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Game-time call Wednesday
Coach Taylor Jenkins labeled Morant (back) as a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup with the Clippers, David Cobb of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Jenkins apparently wasn't fully convinced that Morant and Kyle Anderson () were 100 percent healthy following morning shootaround, so the statuses for both players will be revealed shortly before the 8 p.m. ET tipoff. Since six other games will begin prior to the Grizzlies-Clippers clash, those considering Morant for DFS lineups could be forced to take a zero if he ends up being scratched. Tyus Jones would be the top candidate to start at point guard in the event the rookie sits for the second time this season.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.