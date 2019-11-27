Coach Taylor Jenkins labeled Morant (back) as a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup with the Clippers, David Cobb of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Jenkins apparently wasn't fully convinced that Morant and Kyle Anderson () were 100 percent healthy following morning shootaround, so the statuses for both players will be revealed shortly before the 8 p.m. ET tipoff. Since six other games will begin prior to the Grizzlies-Clippers clash, those considering Morant for DFS lineups could be forced to take a zero if he ends up being scratched. Tyus Jones would be the top candidate to start at point guard in the event the rookie sits for the second time this season.