Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Game-time decision for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Morant (calf) is questionable for Tuesday's game against San Antonio.
Morant was held out of Sunday's clash with the Lakers after being listed on the injury report with a bruised right calf, and he's now in danger of missing a second straight game. Additional clarification on his availability for Tuesday should come as tipoff nears.
