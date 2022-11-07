Morant provided 23 points (9-27 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 103-97 win over the Wizards.

Morant didn't have a strong shooting night, as he needed 27 field-goal attempts to reach 23 points, but he did contribute across the board and narrowly missed a double-double by one rebound. The star point guard was held to just 12 points and finished with five turnovers Friday against the Hornets, but he showed why he's one of the premiere point guards in fantasy with his performance Sunday on a night when he didn't have his best shooting touch.