Morant was ejected from Saturday's game against the Thunder after picking up two technical fouls in the first half, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

The second technical was a bit suspicious as it seemed Morant was talking to a fan and not the officials when he got ejected, but the Grizzlies will have to find a way to mount a comeback Saturday without their star player in a game that was already complicated for them. Morant ends the game with six points (3-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a minus-10 plus-minus rating across 16 minutes.