Morant finished with 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3PT, 2-4 FT) and nine assists in Sunday's scrimmage against Houston.

Morant also added nine assists and three steals in 31 minutes -- five more than he played in the Grizzlies' opening scrimmage. He'll have one more tuneup on Tuesday against Miami before the Grizzlies' first seeding game Friday versus Portland.