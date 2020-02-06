Morant posted 21 points (10-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three assists and one rebound in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 121-107 win at Dallas.

Morant has dished out just three assists in two of his last three games, but he ended a four-game stretch where he couldn't crack the 20-point mark. The rookie point guard has been Memphis' go-to guy on offense and while his numbers have decreased slightly -- 15.4 points and 7.2 dimes per game since Jan. 17 -- in comparison to what he did during the first half of January -- 17.5 points and 8.3 assists per game between Jan. 2 and Jan. 14 -- he remains a reliable fantasy asset on a nightly basis.