Morant posted 29 points (11-20 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Monday's 136-106 victory over the Suns.

The star point guard has scored at least 23 points in seven games in a row and has dished out at least five assists in all but one of those contests, Morant is putting up elite numbers once again and has delivered career-best numbers in both points and assists.