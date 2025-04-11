Morant chipped in 36 points (13-27 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 5-7 FT), one rebound, six assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Thursday's 141-125 loss to Minnesota.

Morant is ending the regular season on a sizzling note, and he's reached the 30-point mark in three of his last four appearances. The star floor general seems to have benefited from the head coaching change with an even bigger role on offense. Morant has averaged 32.5 points, 5.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game since the beginning of April while shooting 52.2 percent from the floor and 44.7 percent from three-point range.