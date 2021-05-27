Morant posted 47 points (15-26 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 15-20 FT), seven assists and four rebounds in Wednesday's Game 2 loss to the Jazz.

The Jazz had their foot on the gas for most of the game with Donovan Mitchell back in the lineup, but Morant did all he could to keep the Grizzlies in it until late in the fourth quarter. Morant's 47 points set a new career high (regular season or playoffs), and he also established new career bests in both free throws made (15) and attempted (20). In 43 minutes of action, the dynamic guard turned the ball over only four times.