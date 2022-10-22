Morant recorded 49 points (17-26 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 10-13 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal across 31 minutes during Friday's 129-122 victory over the Rockets.

It wouldn't be a stretch to say Morant has been the best player in the league over the first two games of the season, as he has scored at least 34 points in both contests while also recording the highest scoring output of the entire league in this appearance. As if that was not enough, Morant also ended two assists shy of a double-double.