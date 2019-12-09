Coach Taylor Jenkins said Morant (back) will play Monday against the Warriors, Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Morant has been cleared to rejoin the lineup after getting through Monday's shootaround with no issues. Prior to his four-game absence due to back spasms, the rookie point guard was averaging 18.6 points, 6.4 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 28.7 minutes per tilt.