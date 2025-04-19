Morant (ankle) is available for Friday's Play-In Game against the Mavericks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Morant drew the questionable tag after not participating in Thursday's practice due to a right ankle sprain. He was able to go through pre-game warmups without any setbacks and has been cleared to play in Friday's elimination game. Over Morant's last eight outings (including Wednesday's Play-In Game loss to Golden State), he has averaged 27.6 points on 48.3 percent shooting (including 37.7 percent from three on 7.6 3PA/G), 5.9 assists, 43.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals over 32.8 minutes per contest.