Morant headed to the locker room during Saturday's game against the Pelicans due to a hip problem, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Morant headed to the locker room, but the issue wasn't serious, and he returned to the bench shortly after. It shouldn't be surprising if he ends up returning to the court.
