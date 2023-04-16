Morant went to the locker room during Game 1 against the Lakers on Sunday due to an apparent right wrist injury, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Morant had his right wrist wrapped before the game, but it didn't appear to bother him much, as he posted 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes. However, after taking a brutal fall following a dunk attempt late in the fourth quarter, the dynamic point guard ran straight to the locker room. If he's unable to return, Tyus Jones would presumably be the primary beneficiary.